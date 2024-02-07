Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023: Honoring Regional Stars at King George's Hall

The captivating evening of February 6th at King George's Hall in Blackburn brought together the luminaries of the Lancashire tourism and hospitality sector for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023. This grand event, sponsored by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and the Blackburn and Darwen Borough Council, not only recognized the region's best but also served as a platform for networking and celebrating Lancashire's rich culture and hospitality.

Hosting With Panache

The evening was hosted by none other than John "Gilly" Gilmore, a radio broadcaster with a penchant for Lancashire and its people. His dynamic and engaging presence provided an entertaining backdrop to the awards ceremony. Gilly, a past recipient of the title of Tourism Superstar in 2015, kept attendees riveted with tales from his three-and-a-half-decade-long broadcasting career and his passion for Lancashire.

Recognizing the Stars

The event honored winners across 25 diverse categories. Notable mentions included the Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative in Rivington, The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery in Rawtenstall, and Frederick's Ice Cream Ltd in Heath Charnock/Chorley. Other distinguished awardees were Brickhouse Farm Cottages and Kirsty Helme, who was lauded as the Tourism and Hospitality Student of the Year. The judges also bestowed the coveted Judges Award on Hotel Sheraton Blackpool for their exemplary hospitality.

Championing Local Excellence

The awards ceremony was an occasion to celebrate excellence across the wide range of visitor economy businesses in Lancashire. Vikki Harris, the Marketing and Partnerships Director of Marketing Lancashire, eloquently underscored the importance of unique and outstanding experiences in the county's tourism industry. The evening was also an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the region's rich cultural offerings, which contribute significantly to the charm of Lancashire.

The winners of some categories will now have the chance to represent Lancashire at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 competition. The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 not only highlighted the pride, passion, and ambition that exist in the county but also showcased the unique and distinctive experiences provided by Lancashire's businesses.