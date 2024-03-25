Lancashire Council Investigates After Vulnerable Pupils Left on School Buses

An investigation has been sparked by Lancashire County Council following incidents where several vulnerable children were discovered still on board specialist school buses after returning to depots. This probe focuses on three occurrences involving pupils aged eight, 14, and 16, highlighting a significant lapse in safeguarding measures. In response, the council has issued apologies to the affected families and is taking stringent management actions to prevent future oversights.

Advertisment

Immediate Steps and Apologies

Lancashire County Council has swiftly responded to the incidents by reinforcing its safeguarding protocols among staff. The council's commitment to the safety and well-being of its pupils has led to a thorough investigation into how these children were overlooked. Despite the established procedures for school transport and dropping off pupils, these incidents have underscored the need for vigilance and strict adherence to safety protocols. The families of the involved pupils have been contacted, receiving sincere apologies for the distress caused.

Underlying Issues and Financial Strains

Advertisment

The incidents have surfaced amidst financial challenges faced by the council in managing the transport service for children with special educational needs and disabilities. Lancashire County Council is grappling with a forecasted overspend of around £6 million in the current financial year, attributed to a significant rise in passenger numbers and the adherence to journey time guidelines. This financial pressure has highlighted the complexities of providing a reliable and safe transport service that meets the needs of all pupils, especially those most vulnerable.

Future Implications and Preventative Measures

As Lancashire County Council delves into the investigation, the focus will not only be on addressing the immediate lapses but also on implementing long-term strategies to enhance the safety and security of school transport services. The incidents serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of rigorous safety checks and the need for continuous training and awareness among staff. By taking decisive action and reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding, the council aims to restore trust and ensure such oversights do not recur, safeguarding the welfare of every child under its care.