Lakeshore Council Approves Bylaw Amendment to Curb Light Pollution

In a proactive move against light pollution, the Lakeshore Council has given the green light to an amendment of the municipality’s Property Standards By-law. The decision, taken at the council meeting on January 30, 2024, comes in response to complaints about light fixtures that unnecessarily illuminate neighboring properties, imposing an unwarranted intrusion of light.

Reducing Light Pollution: A Community Effort

The approved bylaw amendment encourages residents and property owners to take active measures to minimize light spillage onto neighboring properties. These measures include retrofitting light fixtures with shields to direct the light away from adjacent properties, using timers or motion sensors to limit unnecessary illumination, and reducing the intensity of the lights.

Addressing Complaints: An Educational Approach

When complaints are received about a property's excessive exterior lighting, the local bylaw division will initially seek to educate the involved parties about the negative impacts of light pollution and the benefits of adopting less intrusive lighting solutions. This solution-focused approach aims to reduce conflicts and promote a harmonious co-existence among community members.

Enforcement Action: The Last Resort

If a resolution cannot be reached through education, enforcement action will be initiated. It's important to note that this will be considered a last resort, with the primary focus being on fostering understanding and cooperation among residents.

Residents wishing to lodge a complaint about a neighboring property's lighting are advised to contact the Lakeshore bylaw division directly. Anonymous complaints will not be accepted, emphasizing the need for open and transparent communication in resolving these issues.