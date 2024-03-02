Lagos Tragedy: Truck Reversal Fatal Accident Claims Life Near Guinness Plc

In a heart-wrenching incident early Saturday morning, a truck accident on Henry Carr Street, close to Guinness Plc in Lagos State, Nigeria, claimed the life of 49-year-old Gbolahan Aina. The truck, driven by Godwin Donatus, was reversing when it tragically crushed Aina, a bystander, leading to his immediate death. This incident adds to a series of fatal accidents that have recently occurred in the area, raising concerns over road safety and truck operations within the city.

The accident took place around 7:00 a.m., when Donatus, unaware of Aina's presence behind the vehicle, accidentally reversed the truck with registration number KJA-74 XQ over him. Despite swift actions to rush Aina to Maryland hospital, he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor, confirming the fatal nature of his injuries.

The Lagos State Police, through spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the occurrence and stated that the victim's body has been moved to Mainland General Hospital for an autopsy. The driver of the truck is currently under investigation as the community mourns the loss of Aina.

Community Reaction and Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked a significant reaction from the community and heightened concerns over road safety, especially regarding heavy-duty vehicles in densely populated areas. This tragic event follows close on the heels of another accident reported by PUNCH Online, where a white Toyota Hilux vehicle caused three fatalities after suffering brake failure along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Such incidents have led to calls for stricter regulations on vehicle maintenance and driver vigilance to prevent future tragedies.

In response to the growing number of road accidents, authorities are urged to implement more rigorous safety inspections for trucks and heavy-duty vehicles, along with intensified driver training programs.