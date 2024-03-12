Lagos State Advances Urban Renewal, Demolishes Jakande, Mayegun Shanties for Coastal Highway

Lagos State's initiative to clear shanties and illegal structures around Jakande Estate and Mayegun axis marks a significant step towards the construction of the ambitious Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. This development, spearheaded by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Electronic Geographic Information Systems and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, aims to facilitate urban regeneration and enhance connectivity across nine states. Despite viral videos suggesting unrest, the Lagos State Police Command, led by spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the restoration of normalcy, emphasizing the absence of protests against the government's actions.

Strategic Urban Development and Compliance

The Lagos State Government has taken a decisive approach to addressing the challenge of illegal structures, which have long distorted the urban landscape of the Jakande and Mayegun areas. Dr. Olajide Babatunde highlighted that despite multiple notices served to the occupants of these shanties, a significant number remained non-compliant. This operation is not merely about demolition; it is a carefully planned strategy to pave the way for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, which promises to revolutionize transportation and economic dynamics in the region by connecting the northern and southern parts of Nigeria.

Ensuring Law, Order, and Urban Renewal

In response to the alleged unrest depicted in social media videos, the Lagos State Police have played a crucial role in maintaining peace and order during the demolition process. The swift action by the police to counter misinformation about protests underscores the government's commitment to proceed with its urban development plans without undue disruption. The collaboration between the urban development authorities and law enforcement ensures that the demolition and subsequent development activities are conducted within a framework of legality and public safety.

Implications for Urban Development and Connectivity

The removal of shanties and illegal structures is not the end but the beginning of a transformative urban renewal project that will benefit the city's socio-economic landscape. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is poised to be a critical infrastructure that will enhance mobility, foster economic growth, and connect communities across nine states. As Lagos State moves forward with this project, the focus on compliance, safety, and strategic planning heralds a new era of urban development that aligns with global standards of environmental sustainability and inclusive growth.