LabAid Hospital Fined Tk2 Lakh for Unauthorized Rooftop Restaurant by DSCC

On Thursday, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) imposed a hefty fine of Tk2 lakh on LabAid Hospital for operating an unauthorized restaurant on its rooftop, defying building design norms. The surprise inspection, led by DSCC Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam, uncovered not only the restaurant but also a gas leakage issue in the kitchen. Despite the tension and arguments between the DSCC officials and LabAid authorities, the court did not order the restaurant's demolition.

Advertisment

Unexpected Discovery and Immediate Action

The DSCC team, embarking on a routine inspection around 4:30 pm, was taken aback to find a fully functional restaurant atop LabAid Hospital. The establishment, beyond its approved architectural design, raised immediate safety and regulatory concerns. The discovery of a leaking gas cylinder within the restaurant's kitchen added to the urgency of the situation, highlighting significant risks to safety and health standards.

Regulatory Response and Hospital's Stance

Advertisment

Following the inspection, Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam levied a Tk2 lakh fine against LabAid Hospital for the unauthorized construction and operation. The incident sparked a heated exchange between hospital representatives and DSCC officials, underlining the tension between regulatory compliance and the hospital's administrative decisions. Notably, the authorities stopped short of ordering the demolition of the rooftop restaurant, leaving its future operation in question.

Implications for Safety and Regulatory Compliance

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to building regulations and safety standards, especially in densely populated urban areas like Dhaka. Unauthorized constructions not only jeopardize structural integrity but also pose significant risks to the public. The LabAid Hospital case underscores the need for continuous oversight and strict enforcement of city ordinances to prevent similar violations in the future.

The fine imposed on LabAid Hospital by DSCC marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to ensure safety and regulatory compliance in Dhaka's commercial establishments. While the immediate financial penalty addresses the violation, the incident invites a broader reflection on the responsibilities of business owners and the role of city authorities in safeguarding public welfare. As the dust settles, the hope is that this episode will encourage stricter adherence to building codes and foster a culture of safety and accountability in the city's bustling commercial landscape.