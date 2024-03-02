La Mesa City Council Appoints Greg Humora as New City Manager with $211,057 Salary

In a unanimous decision, the La Mesa City Council has confirmed Greg Humora as the new City Manager, succeeding Yvonne Garrett who retired last year. Humora, previously the assistant city manager, will now helm the city's administration with a robust compensation package including a $211,057 annual salary, a $500 technology allowance, and a $400 monthly car allowance alongside health, life insurance, and retirement benefits.

From Assistant to the Helm

Greg Humora's journey within La Mesa's city administration has been marked by steady progress and dedication. Starting as an engineering project manager in 1999, Humora climbed the ranks to become the public works director/city engineer in 2004, and then assistant city manager in 2016. His extensive experience within the city's operations and his intimate knowledge of La Mesa's challenges and opportunities positioned him as a strong candidate for the city manager role.

Contractual Obligations and Performance Evaluation

As part of his new role, Humora's performance will be under the microscope, with the City Council slated to conduct evaluations on the six-month anniversary of his appointment and annually thereafter. These evaluations will include a self-assessment by Humora, focusing on goals set and achieved, challenges faced, and future plans. This process also opens the door for potential reviews and adjustments to Humora's salary and benefits, ensuring his compensation remains aligned with his performance and the city's fiscal health.

Looking Forward

Upon his appointment, Humora expressed gratitude and excitement about his new position. "Thank you very much," he said, emphasizing his commitment to serve both the council and the community. Humora's vision for La Mesa is one of improvement and dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Mayor Mark Arapostathis lauded the appointment process, highlighting the importance of Humora's self-evaluation and the council's role in maintaining accountability through regular performance reviews.

Greg Humora's appointment as La Mesa's City Manager marks a new chapter for the city. With his long-standing history of service and deep understanding of the community's needs, Humora is poised to steer La Mesa towards a future of growth and prosperity. His leadership comes at a critical time as the city navigates challenges and seizes opportunities for improvement, with the support and oversight of the City Council ensuring a collaborative path forward.