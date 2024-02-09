L Street Tavern: A Hampton Beach Institution Bids Farewell After Nearly Three Decades

In the heart of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, a beloved local institution is preparing to bid its patrons a fond farewell. L Street Tavern, a cherished watering hole that has served the community for nearly three decades, is closing its doors. The Medico family, who have owned and operated the tavern since its inception, expressed their gratitude towards their loyal customers for their unwavering support and the role they played in shaping the character of this Hampton Beach staple.

A Hub of Community and Celebration

Over the years, L Street Tavern has been more than just a place to enjoy a pint. It has served as a gathering place for various activities, including supporting elected officials and local charities, celebrating sports victories and special events, and hosting annual cold water events. The tavern has even had the honor of welcoming celebrities and witnessing the blossoming of love stories within its walls.

The tavern gained fame after being featured in the 1997 film 'Good Will Hunting.' However, it was the Irish festivities during the Saint Paddy's Day season that truly set L Street Tavern apart. The tavern, located at 17 L Street, Hampton, NH 03842-3415, became a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike, seeking to immerse themselves in the vibrant Irish culture.

L Street Tavern has also been a political hub, hosting politicians such as former Governor Charlie Baker. The tavern served as a meeting place for discussions on local and national issues, allowing patrons to engage with their elected officials in a casual and welcoming environment.

A Bittersweet Farewell

As L Street Tavern prepares to close its doors, the Medico family and their staff are taking a moment to reflect on the memories and relationships that have been forged within the tavern's walls. They are grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Hampton Beach community and are proud of the role they have played in shaping its history.

While the exact date of the closure has not been announced, the Medico family encourages all patrons, past and present, to stop by and raise a glass in honor of the tavern's nearly three decades of service. As the community prepares to say goodbye to L Street Tavern, it is clear that the memories and friendships made within its walls will live on, serving as a testament to the enduring power of community and camaraderie.

