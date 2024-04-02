Kwara State Governor Responds to N360m Loss in Owode Market Fire

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed his sympathy to the traders of Owode Market in Offa, following a devastating fire that razed shops early Tuesday morning. The incident, which destroyed property worth an estimated N360 million, has been attributed to a carelessly discarded cigarette.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Support

The state's rapid response showcased the governor's commitment to the affected community. A team from the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency was dispatched to assess the damage and offer the government's condolences to the traders. Recognizing the scale of the disaster, Governor AbdulRazaq underscored the tragedy as a significant loss and called for more proactive fire prevention strategies to avoid future occurrences.

Addressing Fire Prevention

Advertisment

In light of the incident, the governor has directed the fire service to collaborate closely with market traders on enhancing fire safety measures. This initiative aims at equipping the market with modern fire prevention tools and ensuring preparedness to tackle such emergencies efficiently. The move not only aims to safeguard physical assets but also to instill a culture of safety and vigilance among the market community.

Reflections on the Incident

The Owode Market fire serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards within public spaces and the importance of collective responsibility in preventing such disasters. As the community begins to rebuild, the focus shifts to implementing robust measures that will fortify the market against future risks, ensuring the safety and security of both traders and customers alike.