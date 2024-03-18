Kolkata Building Collapse: CM Mamata Banerjee Pledges Support, Compensation for Victims

In a swift response to the tragic collapse of an under-construction building in Kolkata's Garden Reach area, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured comprehensive support and compensation for the affected families. The incident, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries, has sparked a debate on construction safety standards and regulatory adherence, pushing the government to take decisive action.

Immediate Response and Assurance

Following the disaster, Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep sorrow and immediately visited the site to oversee the rescue operations. Alongside the Mayor, Fire Minister, and other officials, Banerjee has been at the forefront, coordinating the efforts to provide relief to the victims and their families. Recognizing the magnitude of the tragedy, the Chief Minister announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured, underlining the government's solidarity with the affected individuals.

Addressing Safety Concerns

The collapse has raised serious questions regarding the safety and regulatory compliance of construction projects within the region. With allegations of illegal construction activities due to narrow lanes and a blatant disregard for Kolkata Municipal Corporation rules, there's a growing demand for stricter enforcement of building standards. The incident also comes at a politically sensitive time, leading to criticism from opposition parties and putting additional pressure on the government to ensure such tragedies are averted in the future.

Looking Forward

As rescue operations continue, the focus shifts towards preventing similar incidents. The West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, has pledged to take stringent actions against those found guilty of violating construction norms. This disaster not only highlights the need for robust regulatory frameworks but also calls for a collective effort from all stakeholders to prioritize safety and compliance, thereby safeguarding the lives of citizens against such tragic occurrences.