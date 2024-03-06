KOCO 5 Earns 2023 Excellence in Communication Award from Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services

KOCO 5 has been distinguished with the 2023 Excellence in Communication Award by the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services. This recognition was bestowed for the station's exceptional coverage and representation of disability issues, with morning executive producer Caitlin Davis accepting the award during a ceremony at the Oklahoma History Center.

Recognition for Outstanding Coverage

The award highlights KOCO 5's commitment to inclusive reporting and its efforts to shine a light on the challenges and achievements of individuals with disabilities. The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services selected KOCO 5 for its exemplary contribution to raising awareness and fostering understanding within the community. Caitlin Davis, representing the station, received the accolade at the People with Disabilities Awareness Day event, emphasizing the station's role in advocating for a more inclusive society.

Impact on Community and Journalism

The recognition serves not only as an honor but also as a reminder of the importance of media in shaping public perceptions and policies regarding disability. KOCO 5’s dedication to covering stories that matter to people with disabilities has set a standard in journalistic excellence and social responsibility. This award underscores the potential of media outlets to influence positive change and support for disability rights and inclusion.

Looking Forward

As KOCO 5 continues to lead by example, the station's achievement encourages other media entities to prioritize inclusive reporting and representation. The Excellence in Communication Award from the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services not only celebrates past accomplishments but also sets a precedent for future efforts in media coverage of disability issues. The station's commitment to this cause is a beacon of progress, inspiring a more inclusive and understanding society.