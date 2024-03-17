Kiwi Woman's Harrowing Journey from Gaza to New Zealand After Living In Gaza for 20 Years

Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, Aml, a New Zealand citizen, recounts her perilous journey from Gaza back to Aotearoa, navigating bombings, displacement, and bureaucratic hurdles. Born in Christchurch and having lived in Gaza for 20 years, Aml's story shines a light on the human toll of the ongoing violence and the complex process of seeking refuge.

Escalation and Exodus

On October 7, 2023, Aml's life in Gaza was shattered by sudden bombings, marking the start of a journey fraught with danger and uncertainty. With her house destroyed and the region becoming increasingly unstable, Aml and her family were compelled to seek safety, moving from one shelter to another amidst the chaos. This relentless displacement highlights the dire circumstances faced by nearly 2 million people across the Gaza Strip, caught in the crossfire of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Seeking Safety

The path to safety was laden with obstacles, from securing emergency travel documents to obtaining approval for exit from Israeli authorities. Aml's account of moving to safer grounds, only to be met with more bombings, underscores the relentless fear and instability that plagues civilians in conflict zones. Her interaction with the New Zealand Embassy and the eventual issuance of travel approvals illustrate the critical role of diplomatic support in crisis situations, yet also the agonizing wait and uncertainty that accompanies it.

Return to Aotearoa

After weeks of uncertainty and displacement, Aml and her family's return to New Zealand stands as a testament to resilience and the enduring hope for peace amid adversity. The emotional reunion with her family in Auckland, after more than a decade, marks a poignant moment of relief and reflection. Aml's journey from the heart of conflict in Gaza to the safety of Aotearoa underscores the broader implications of such conflicts on individuals and families, driving home the urgent need for peaceful resolutions and humanitarian aid.