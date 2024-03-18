Kitengela Chaos: Faulty Tear Gas Canister Injures Two at Police Station

Two remandees were injured in a startling incident after a tear gas canister exploded at Kitengela Police Station in Kajiado County. The mishap took place as officers were transitioning from day to night shifts, inadvertently triggering a faulty canister during a routine inventory check. The injured were promptly treated at a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Unexpected Explosion Rocks Kitengela Station

The routine of Kitengela Police Station was abruptly disrupted when a tear gas canister, part of the station's riot control arsenal, detonated unexpectedly. This incident occurred amidst the handover between the day and night shift officers, a time typically dedicated to accounting for equipment and ensuring operational readiness. According to Isinya Sub-county police commander Patrick Manyasi, the canister that caused the injuries was among those being physically counted and inspected for functionality. Unfortunately, one canister, later identified as faulty, fell and exploded, leading to injuries.

Immediate Response and Treatment

Following the unexpected detonation, the two affected remandees received prompt medical attention. They were rushed to the nearest hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. Commander Manyasi confirmed that both individuals are now in stable condition, alleviating concerns about potential long-term harm. The incident has raised questions about the safety protocols in place for handling such volatile equipment and the condition of the gear maintained at the station.

Investigation and Safety Measures

In the aftermath of the explosion, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause and to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The focus is on understanding how the canister became faulty and why it was not identified and isolated before causing harm. This event has also prompted a review of the procedures for storing and handling riot control devices, with an emphasis on ensuring the safety of both law enforcement personnel and those in their custody.

As this investigation progresses, the Kitengela incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with managing law enforcement equipment. It underscores the importance of rigorous safety protocols and regular maintenance checks to safeguard against unforeseen accidents. While the immediate crisis was swiftly managed, the lasting implications for police operational procedures and equipment handling standards are likely to resonate far beyond Kajiado County.