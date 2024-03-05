Kirklees Council Considers Transferring Dementia Care Homes to Cut Costs Amid Budget Deficit

In a significant turn of events, Kirklees Council has opted to explore transferring two dementia care homes to the independent sector as part of its strategy to address a £47m budget shortfall. Claremont House in Heckmondwike and Castle Grange in Newsome, previously on the brink of closure, have been given a lifeline following a vigorous community campaign. This decision is pending approval from the council's Cabinet, with a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.

Community Campaign Triumphs

The potential closure of the dementia care facilities sparked widespread concern among residents and stakeholders, culminating in a robust community-led campaign to save them. The campaign's success has now prompted the council to consider alternative management options to ensure the homes' future. With a current occupancy rate of 46.25%, the homes are operating below capacity, yet the council emphasizes that this has "little variance" in operating costs, which are projected to exceed £4.9m for the coming fiscal year.

Financial Analysis and Consultation Outcomes

Kirklees Council's deliberation to transfer the homes follows a detailed financial analysis revealing a potential saving of approximately £1.35m if the homes were operated within the independent sector. The analysis compared the weekly costs of £1,180 per bed at the council-run homes against an average rate of £852.69 in the independent sector. Furthermore, the decision is supported by feedback from a 12-week-long consultation involving staff, service users, families, and other stakeholders, offering a diverse range of perspectives on the future of these vital community assets.

Looking Ahead: Options and Challenges

Cllr Jackie Ramsay, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, highlighted the increasing demands and costs associated with social care, alongside a lack of sustainable, long-term funding from the government. As the council moves forward with its plans to fill available beds while exploring transfer options, it faces the dual challenge of managing its financial constraints and ensuring the provision of quality care for dementia patients. The outcomes of the upcoming Cabinet meeting will be pivotal in determining the future operational model of Claremont House and Castle Grange, against a backdrop of fiscal austerity and community advocacy.

As Kirklees Council navigates through these challenging times, the decision to explore transferring dementia care homes to the independent sector reflects a broader trend of local authorities seeking innovative solutions to financial crises. The community's involvement and the council's responsive approach underscore the importance of stakeholder engagement in shaping the future of social care services. With the potential transfer on the horizon, it remains to be seen how this strategy will unfold and its implications for residents, families, and the broader social care landscape in Kirklees.