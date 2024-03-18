Kirinyaga Crackdown: 114 Bars Owned by Gov't Officials Shut, Enforcing Alcohol Control

In a decisive move to combat illicit alcohol trade in Kirinyaga County, 114 bars owned by county and national government officials were closed on Monday. This action is part of a larger government crackdown aiming to enforce alcohol control and eliminate conflicts of interest among public officers. Kirinyaga County Commissioner Hussein Allasow Hussein highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring these bars do not reopen, despite attempts by some owners to transfer them to third parties.

Government Directive and Enforcement

The closures follow a stringent government directive requiring public officers who own or operate bars to either cease their operations or resign. This directive, outlined in a memo by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on March 13, targets officers across various agencies including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), and others in the enforcement and compliance chain. To ensure adherence, cross-referencing by the Public Service Commission and other agencies will be conducted. The crackdown has not only led to the closure of bars but also the arrest and prosecution of 85 beer traders found operating without licenses.

Impact on Illicit Alcohol Trade

The crackdown on illicit alcohol trade in Kirinyaga is part of a broader initiative to address alcohol and drug abuse in the country. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been at the forefront of this initiative, ordering security managers countrywide to ensure strict compliance with policy and operational guidelines. This includes a 25-point manual on liquor control, emphasizing the need for law enforcement and security officers to stay out of the alcohol business, even if their operations are legitimate.

Future Implications

This aggressive stance against illicit alcohol trade and the involvement of public officials in the alcohol business signals a significant shift in how the government plans to tackle alcohol and drug abuse. While the immediate effect is the closure of bars and the arrest of non-compliant traders, the long-term implications may include a cleaner, more transparent business environment and reduced alcohol-related issues. However, this move also poses challenges, such as potential job losses and the economic impact on those legally involved in the trade. As the government tightens its grip, the balance between enforcement and supporting legitimate businesses will be crucial.