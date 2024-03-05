Kirinyaga Assembly Approves Key Nominees, Aims to Tackle Ghost Workers and Boost Health Sector

Kirinyaga County Assembly's recent unanimous approval of Henry Kimathi as the new county secretary and Teddy Muchiri as the chairperson of the County Public Service Board marks a significant step towards enhancing the county's administrative and health sectors. This decision, made on Monday, underscores the assembly's confidence in the nominees' qualifications and their potential to bring about positive changes in the county's staffing and public health management.

Strategic Appointments for Streamlined Operations

The MCAs expressed optimism that Muchiri's leadership would be instrumental in staffing key departments, auditing, and streamlining the staff register to eradicate ghost workers. Murinduko MCA Charles Nyamu highlighted the importance of installing systems to prevent the presence of ghost workers, a sentiment echoed by Thomas Muriuki, Mukure MCA, who also stressed the urgency of filling numerous vacant positions to enhance service delivery across the county. Their expectations are set high for the incoming chairperson to initiate a comprehensive audit and ensure equitable job distribution.

Health Sector in Focus

Bernard Gichangi, a nominated member, pointed out the critical condition of the health department, emphasizing the need for the recruitment of consultants and specialists, especially after the opening of the Level 5 hospital which did not fully alleviate the shortages in dispensaries and health centers. The assembly members are banking on Muchiri's background as a clinical officer to address the crises, focusing on doctors' welfare and training to improve healthcare services significantly.

Addressing Employment and Ghost Workers Issues

While the majority leader, Muriithi Kibinga, downplayed the existence of ghost workers in the county, he supported measures to verify the actual number of staff, potentially improving efficiency and reducing unnecessary expenditure. Irene Gathuku, another nominated member, voiced expectations that the hiring process under the new leadership would be inclusive, ensuring every part of the county is considered and adhering to the requirement of sourcing at least 30 percent of staff from outside the county.

As Kirinyaga County embarks on this new chapter, the appointments of Kimathi and Muchiri are poised to instigate pivotal reforms in administration and health services. Their roles are anticipated not just to fill gaps but to overhaul the system for better governance, transparency, and efficiency. The focus on eliminating ghost workers and enhancing the health sector's capacity reflects a broader commitment to accountability and quality service delivery, promising a brighter future for the residents of Kirinyaga.