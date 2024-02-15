Kings Mills Caravan Park to Transform into Modern Holiday Lodge Site

Castle Donington, a charming town known for its rich history and vibrant tourism, is about to welcome a significant addition to its hospitality landscape. Brook Leisure Retreats' ambitious plan to redevelop Kings Mills Caravan Park into a contemporary lodge holiday site has been greenlit by the North West Leicestershire District Council.

A New Chapter for Kings Mills Caravan Park

The existing Kings Mills Caravan Park, nestled next to Donington Nurseries, will soon bid adieu to its touring caravan pitches. In their place, 16 static caravans will rise, offering a modern and comfortable holiday experience for visitors.

Luxurious Lodges and Amenities

Each of these lodges will boast three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and spacious living and kitchen areas, promising a home-away-from-home experience. The lodges will also feature dedicated parking spaces, ensuring convenience for guests.

The reception building at the park will not be left out of this transformation. Plans are underway to convert it into a gym or clubhouse, complete with a sauna. This new facility will cater to the leisure and fitness needs of guests, enhancing their holiday experience.

Boosting Local Tourism

The approval of this project by the North West Leicestershire District Council is a strategic move to stimulate local tourism. By diversifying accommodation options, the council aims to attract a wider range of visitors to the area.

The new holiday site is expected to create jobs and boost the local economy. It will also provide enhanced accessibility to key attractions like Donington Park, further bolstering Castle Donington's growing tourism appeal.

Despite the changes, the council has ensured that the project will not negatively impact neighbors, highways, or safety. The focus remains on creating a harmonious balance between development and preservation.