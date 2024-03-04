King William County Invests $375K to Revitalize Long-Stalled Commerce Park

In a bold move to stimulate economic growth, King William County's Board of Supervisors has earmarked $375,000 for the development of a business park that has lain dormant for nearly two decades. This decision is set to lay the groundwork for the park's infrastructure, potentially ushering in a new era of business and opportunity for the area.

Approved back in 2005 but marred by setbacks, including the death of one of the original developers and ensuing disagreements over developmental responsibilities, the King William Commerce Park has struggled to get off the ground. With no road, water, or sewer infrastructure in place, the park's completion seemed an ever-distant goal until now. Steve Hudgins, Deputy County Administrator, highlighted the park's complicated history and the county's resolve to take definitive action to ensure its completion.

Strategic Investments and Legal Hurdles

The board's recent vote allocated $75,000 for access road improvements and an additional $300,000 to install sewer pipes beneath it. However, legal challenges loom large, particularly the ambiguous ownership of Commerce Park Drive, which complicates the county's plans to run a water line along it. Faced with potentially protracted negotiations for an easement from multiple property owners, the county has instead chosen to pursue ownership of the access road, planning its eventual transfer to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Financial Implications and Future Prospects

The total cost for installing sewer lines throughout the park could reach $4.2 million, a hefty investment that underscores the county's commitment to the project's success. Supervisor Mary Sue Bancroft passionately argued for the park's potential, highlighting the immediate interest from businesses ready to move in. This sentiment was echoed by Supervisor Justin Catlett, who emphasized the significant return on investment that the project promises. However, not all board members shared this optimism, with Supervisor Bill Hodges expressing reservations about proceeding without firm commitments from landowners.

With 28 lots and only eight currently developed, the King William Commerce Park represents a significant opportunity for economic development and growth. The county's investment is not just a financial decision but a statement of intent to revitalize an area that has seen its fair share of challenges. As the project moves forward, it carries the hopes of the county for new business ventures, job creation, and a stronger, more vibrant local economy.