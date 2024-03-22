Kilbroney Park Upgrade Investigation Halted Amid Tourism and Procedural Concerns

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) has abruptly ended plans for an independent investigation into major upgrades at Kilbroney Park's playing fields, which had raised concerns over impacts on 'The Fairy Glen' tourist trail and the proposed pavilion's design. This decision, ratified in a recent council meeting, follows a contentious debate over the project's potential detriment to local tourism and procedural disputes among council members.

Background and Decision

Since December 2020, NMDDC has been considering designs for GAA and soccer pitches at Kilbroney Park, including a changing room pavilion. A planning department report highlighted concerns over the project's visual intrusion and its impact on a popular local tourist attraction, 'The Fairy Glen.'

Despite these concerns, a special audit committee meeting on February 26, which lasted just 15 minutes and was held in secret, led to the overruling of a previous call for an investigation into the project. This decision was spearheaded by Downpatrick councillors Oonagh Hanlon (Sinn Fein) and Gareth Sharvin (SDLP).

Controversy and Concerns

The abrupt halt to the independent investigation has sparked debate, especially considering the procedural issues raised by Crotlieve Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly, who had initially called for the investigation. Tinnelly expressed his concerns about not being invited to the meeting that decided the outcome, highlighting a lack of transparency and procedural fairness. However, deputy chairperson Gareth Sharvin (SDLP) noted that Tinnelly was asked to leave the previous audit committee meeting due to a conflict of interest, suggesting procedural justification for the decision.

Implications and Reflections

This development raises questions about the balance between enhancing local sports facilities and preserving the natural and touristic appeal of areas like Kilbroney Park. The decision not to proceed with an independent investigation, despite procedural and environmental concerns, underscores the complex dynamics at play within local government decision-making processes. As NMDDC moves forward with the Kilbroney project, which stands to gain a significant grant if successful, the community remains divided on the path to progress.