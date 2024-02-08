Kieran Stoneman: A Life Cut Short in Tragic Doncaster Road Accident

In the early hours of Saturday, February 3rd, a road accident on the M18 motorway in Doncaster claimed the life of 28-year-old Kieran Stoneman. Kieran was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa when he collided with a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) on the A630 West Moor Link around 5:45 am. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Incident

The HGV involved in the incident was a white Volvo articulated lorry. The 27-year-old man at the wheel remained at the scene following the collision and is actively cooperating with the investigation being conducted by South Yorkshire Police. As part of their ongoing inquiry, the police have put out an appeal to the public, requesting that any witnesses or individuals with pertinent dashcam footage come forward to assist in piecing together the events leading up to the fatal accident.

Remembering Kieran Stoneman

Kieran Stoneman isn't just a statistic in the annals of road accidents. He was a deeply loved individual—a son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend who made a lasting impact on the lives of those who knew him. His family describes him as an affectionate person with a joyful personality that was infectious to those around him. His passion for the outdoors and photography are remembered fondly and stand as a testament to the zest for life that Kieran embodied.

As they navigate this challenging period, the Stoneman family has requested privacy. They've expressed their immeasurable grief over the loss of Kieran, emphasizing that he will be deeply missed and eternally cherished.