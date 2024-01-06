en English
Local News

Kidsgrove Community Hub Redesign: Outdoor Play Area Replaced With Bin Store Area and Plant Room

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
On January 4, the Newcastle Borough Council gave its unanimous nod to the revised plans of the Kidsgrove community hub redevelopment project, marking a significant change in the 16.9 million Kidsgrove Town Deal. The original proposal, approved in October, included an outdoor play area. Now, it has been replaced with a provision for a bin store area and a plant room. This new addition will be accommodated within a small ground floor extension on the existing building, measuring approximately 3m x 8.9m.

Minimal Structural Impact

Contrary to what one might expect, this alteration will not extend beyond the building’s current footprint. It is estimated to have a negligible influence on the form and appearance of the structure. Essentially, the existing layout will not be disrupted significantly, ensuring a seamless transition during the redevelopment process.

A New Offering for the Community

Once renovated, the updated community hub will house a two-storey building, offering a variety of spaces. These will include offices and meeting rooms that local groups can utilize. An existing garage on the site will be demolished to pave the way for this new construction. In a bid to cater to the increasing needs of the community, the redevelopment project also includes plans for a car park.

Improved Parking Facilities

The car park will feature 25 spaces, indicating an increase from the current capacity. In addition, there will be two additional parking slots reserved for the disabled. This enhancement in infrastructure is a thoughtful addition, aimed at facilitating better access to the community hub for all residents of Kidsgrove.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

