Kentucky Widow Fights to Preserve Family Home Against Highway Expansion

Janet Arnett, a 76-year-old widow from Salyersville, Kentucky, is embroiled in a heart-wrenching battle to save her family home from being demolished to make way for the Mountain Parkway Expansion. This development, which aims to create a four-lane highway directly through her property, threatens to erase over 55 years of cherished memories and family history. Despite the emotional toll, Arnett and her family are rallying for a solution that spares their beloved home.

Emotional Struggle Meets Public Project

Arnett learned of the impending destruction during a community meeting, where the planned highway's route was revealed. The property, purchased in 1969 and developed into a permanent home in 1998, has been a central gathering place for Arnett's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family has proposed alternatives to the project's current trajectory, such as rerouting the highway or relocating the house within the property, only to be met with bureaucratic obstacles and claims of infeasibility.

Community and Family Rally for Solution

In response to the looming threat, the Arnett family has launched a Change.org petition and an online campaign to garner support for preserving the family home. Their efforts highlight the broader issue of eminent domain and its impact on individuals' lives and legacies. Despite reaching out to government officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, the family has yet to find a viable solution to protect their home.

The Fight for Home Continues

As the project progresses, the Arnett family remains steadfast in their commitment to saving their home, emblematic of their fight against what they see as an unjust use of eminent domain. The emotional resonance of their struggle has garnered attention and support from the community and beyond, underscoring the human aspect often overlooked in large-scale public projects. The outcome of this battle could set a precedent for how similar cases are approached in the future, making it a significant point of contention in discussions about property rights and public need.