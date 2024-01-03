Keizer City Invites Public Input for 5-Year Strategic Plan

The City of Keizer’s commitment to its community has taken a novel turn, with the initiation of a public survey to shape its 5-year strategic plan. This initiative is an effort to devise a robust framework for future community development and enhance accountability.

Strategic Plan: Reflecting Community Aspirations

The strategic plan aims to encapsulate the city’s fresh mission, values, visions, and goals. It seeks to mirror the aspirations of the Keizer community, thereby becoming a blueprint for the city’s future. The inclusive nature of the survey ensures the strategic plan will be representative of all residents, irrespective of their race, creed, or religion.

Five Main Goals: A Comprehensive Approach

The proposed strategic plan outlines five main goals, each with numerous sub-goals, that cover a broad spectrum of the city’s needs. These areas include safety and supportive services, transportation and mobility, economic development, community engagement, and sustainable growth. Particularly noteworthy is the goal of maintaining Keizer’s cherished small-town character whilst pursuing progress.

Community Participation: Ensuring Every Voice Matters

Keizer’s residents are urged to participate in the survey if they feel their concerns or priorities aren’t already listed. The survey is readily accessible on the city’s website and various social media platforms. For more information, individuals can reach out to Melissa Bisset or visit the strategic plan page on the city’s website. The city also offers a subscription service for local news updates, keeping its citizens abreast of the latest developments.