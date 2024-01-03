en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Keizer City Council Meeting: Key Decisions and Disagreements

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Keizer City Council Meeting: Key Decisions and Disagreements

The Keizer City Council’s meeting on January 2, 2024, was a bustling hub of discussion, marked by key decisions and divergent viewpoints. The council navigated through a range of topics, from the onboarding of the new City Attorney to the renaming of the Keizer Community Center, vividly illustrating the democratic process in action.

New City Attorney and Disagreement Over Procedural Matters

The Council welcomed Joseph Lindsey as the new City Attorney, succeeding Shannon Johnson. As the council transitioned to procedural matters, disagreements surfaced. The bone of contention was the requirements for placing items on the agenda. A new rule was proposed stipulating that supporting documentation and approval from two council members would be necessary for an agenda item to be considered. This rule was passed despite opposition from some councilors who argued that it could impede spontaneous discussions.

Renaming of the Keizer Community Center

Another significant item was the decision to rename the Keizer Community Center to Keizer Event Center. This move sparked concerns that it could undermine the venue’s community-centric focus. Despite these apprehensions, the proposal passed, signaling a new chapter for the center.

Appointments, Exemptions, and Franchise Agreements

The Council also endorsed several appointments to the Traffic/Safety and Pedestrian Committee, and the Public Arts Commission. It gave the green light to exempt CompuNet Inc. from competitive bidding for a telephone system upgrade. The council then pivoted to discuss franchise agreements with utility providers, culminating in a unanimous decision to commence negotiations.

Zoning Changes, Waivers, and Other Decisions

The meeting concluded with the council approving zoning changes for a residential development, granting a waiver for the Keizer First Citizen banquet, and sanctioning contracts for infrastructure projects. The council also greenlit the hiring of a new emotional support animal for the police department and announced the lineup of upcoming community events, including a play and potential summer concerts.

The January 2 meeting underscored the council’s commitment to transparency and public participation, setting the stage for an eventful year ahead in Keizer.

0
Local News
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
41 seconds ago
London Bylaw Enforcement Officers Expand Duties, Boost Efficiency
In a decisive shift that has seen bylaw enforcement officers in London don a wider array of responsibilities, the city’s enforcement landscape has undergone a notable transformation. Officers are now handling noise complaints and parking infractions, tasks previously managed by other departments or contracted services. In addition, these officers are now tasked with enforcing regulations
London Bylaw Enforcement Officers Expand Duties, Boost Efficiency
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
12 mins ago
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Mexico City Mayor's Crusade Against Street Stall Designs Sparks Debate
15 mins ago
Mexico City Mayor's Crusade Against Street Stall Designs Sparks Debate
Buckfield, Maine Grapples with Incomplete Audits: A Story of Documentation, Not Misappropriation
2 mins ago
Buckfield, Maine Grapples with Incomplete Audits: A Story of Documentation, Not Misappropriation
Keizer City Invites Public Input for 5-Year Strategic Plan
9 mins ago
Keizer City Invites Public Input for 5-Year Strategic Plan
Salina Embarks on Key Intersection Repair as Part of Major Infrastructure Initiative
11 mins ago
Salina Embarks on Key Intersection Repair as Part of Major Infrastructure Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
15 seconds
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
44 seconds
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
45 seconds
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
1 min
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
1 min
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
2 mins
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
2 mins
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
2 mins
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
2 mins
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app