Keene Voters Approve $500,000 Budget Increase for Special Education Positions

In a decisive move, Keene voters have approved a $500,000 increase to the Monadnock Regional School District's budget, safeguarding special education positions. The warrant, with minimal alterations, was sent to the March polls. Simultaneously, the city is reevaluating its winter parking ban, while a new bill in the N.H. House Education Committee proposes the exclusion of gender identity and sexual orientation from sex education.

The Monadnock Regional School District's budget received a significant boost of $500,000, courtesy of Keene voters. This increase was primarily aimed at preserving special education positions within the district, a testament to the community's commitment to inclusive education.

Despite facing a challenging economic landscape, the voters' decision underscores their dedication to providing quality education for all students, regardless of their learning abilities.

A City in Flux

Keene is currently in the midst of reconsidering its winter parking ban. The city's stance mirrors that of Kewaunee, which has chosen not to enforce the ban until snow is predicted. According to long-range forecasts, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing until next Thursday, with no precipitation anticipated throughout next week.

Meanwhile, a new bill in the N.H. House Education Committee seeks to exclude gender identity and sexual orientation from sex education, sparking debates about comprehensive education and inclusivity.

A Triumph and a Tribute

In the realm of esports, Keene State's team clinched its first victory in a competition. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the university and its burgeoning esports program.

On a different note, Keene Pride is applying for community event status to secure financial support. This move underscores the organization's efforts to foster a more inclusive and diverse community.