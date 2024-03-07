Kathleen Russeau Retires After 16 Years, Leaving Legacy of Growth at Monroe Community Foundation

After an impactful tenure, Kathleen Russeau is stepping down from her pivotal role at the Community Foundation of Monroe County, marking the end of an era that saw significant growth and community enhancement under her leadership. The foundation, a beacon for local philanthropy since 1978, now embarks on a quest for a new leader to build upon Russeau's enduring legacy.

Decades of Dedication and Impact

Russeau's journey with the Community Foundation began with modest expectations, but her tenure evolved into a profound narrative of commitment and change. "Starting at the Foundation, I never imagined staying this long or the profound impact this job would have on me," Russeau reflected. Her work over the years has been instrumental in advancing the foundation's mission, notably in education, health and well-being, and community enrichment. Russeau's efforts have not only increased the foundation's assets significantly—from $3.7 million in 2008 to $14.7 million in 2024—but also reinvested over $3.5 million in grants and scholarships back into the Monroe community.

Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Russeau's visionary leadership was marked by notable initiatives, such as the development of Access to Recreation Projects and securing a $1,530,000 grant for the Monroe Area Loop Trail. Her commitment to inclusivity and recreation for all abilities underscored her approach to community improvement. Monroe Mayor Robert Clark praised Russeau's collaborative spirit, highlighting her role in addressing regional needs and fostering partnerships across public, private, and nonprofit sectors. The foundation's board of directors, under the guidance of chairperson Dr. Julie M. Everly, commends Russeau's legacy of compassion and generosity, which promises to impact the community for generations.

Transition to New Leadership

As the Community Foundation of Monroe County faces a future without Russeau at the helm, the board of directors has initiated the search for a successor who can continue her remarkable work. Board president-elect Keith Masserant emphasized the commitment to celebrating Russeau's career and ensuring a seamless leadership transition. The foundation invites interested candidates to learn more about the executive director position and apply, signifying the start of a new chapter in its history.

The departure of Kathleen Russeau marks a significant milestone for the Community Foundation of Monroe County. Her leadership has not only transformed the foundation's trajectory but also laid a solid foundation for future growth and community service. As the search for a new executive director begins, the foundation and the Monroe community reflect on Russeau's indelible impact, poised to embrace new challenges and opportunities ahead.