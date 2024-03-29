Karwan Bazar relocation process begins

The bustling heart of commerce in Dhaka takes a significant turn as the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) initiates the relocation of Karwan Bazar. This strategic move, starting with the DNCC's regional office transfer, marks a major shift in the city's commercial landscape, aiming to address safety concerns and enhance market operations.

Advertisment

Initiating Change: DNCC Leads by Example

On 28 March 2024, the DNCC took a decisive step towards the long-discussed relocation of Karwan Bazar by moving its Zone-5 regional office out of a building deemed risky. Motakabbir Ahmed, the regional executive officer of DNCC Zone-5, announced the relocation efforts in front of the DNCC Zone-5 office, signaling the commencement of this significant project. The office now finds a new home at the Mohammadpur Community Center, near Shia Masjid, setting the stage for the subsequent relocation of 176 shops and an additional 180 temporary establishments to Gabtoli after Eid festivities.

A Unified Decision for Safety and Progress

Advertisment

The decision to relocate one of Dhaka's most iconic markets was not made lightly. In a pivotal meeting on 18 March, DNCC officials and traders discussed the logistics and implications of the move. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam played key roles in this dialogue, emphasizing the necessity of demolishing the current risky structures for the safety and betterment of the trading community. Mayor Islam assured traders of a smooth transition to DNCC's wholesale kitchen market in Gabtoli, aiming to preserve the market's vibrancy while ensuring safety.

Traders' Concerns and the Path Forward

Despite the DNCC's assurances, the relocation plan has been met with mixed reactions from the Karwan Bazar community. Some traders have voiced concerns over the move, fearing disruptions to their businesses and questioning the adequacy of the facilities at the new location. These concerns highlight the challenges of balancing development needs with the livelihoods of hundreds of traders. As the relocation process unfolds, it will be crucial for the DNCC and the traders to engage in continuous dialogue, ensuring that the transition not only addresses safety concerns but also supports the traders' needs and the market's historical significance.

As Karwan Bazar prepares for this monumental shift, the implications for Dhaka's commercial