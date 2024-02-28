Kalgoorlie-Boulder Council Awards Tender to Fix Dangerous CBD Footpaths

Kalgoorlie and Boulder CBDs are set to become safer and more accessible, thanks to the Kalgoorlie-Boulder council's decisive action to address the longstanding issue of hazardous footpaths. During a recent Monday night council meeting, councillors unanimously voted to award a paving and small concrete works tender to the only bidding company, marking a significant step towards improving pedestrian infrastructure in these bustling central business districts.
Unanimous Decision for Public Safety
The council's commitment to public safety and accessibility was evident as councillors came together to award a one-year contract, with the possibility of extending for two additional years, to the sole bidder. This decision underscores the urgency of the situation and the council's proactive approach to preventing potential accidents and improving the overall pedestrian experience in the Kalgoorlie and Boulder CBDs.
Swift Action to Commence Repairs
In line with the council's resolution, repair works on the dangerous footpaths are scheduled to commence 'as soon as possible.' This swift action reflects the council's dedication to resolving the issue promptly, ensuring that residents and visitors to the CBDs can enjoy safer and more navigable footpaths. The awarded tender signifies the beginning of much-needed infrastructure improvements that aim to enhance the quality of life and safety in the area.
Long-term Commitment to Infrastructure
By opting for a contract that includes a two-year extension option, the Kalgoorlie-Boulder council demonstrates its long-term commitment to maintaining and upgrading the city's infrastructure. This strategic decision allows for ongoing assessment and additional works if needed, ensuring that the footpaths in Kalgoorlie and Boulder CBDs meet the necessary standards for public safety and accessibility for years to come.
The council's decision to tackle the dangerous footpaths issue head-on is a commendable move that promises to bring significant improvements to the Kalgoorlie and Boulder CBDs. As repair works begin, residents and visitors alike can look forward to safer and more enjoyable pedestrian experiences, thanks to the council's foresight and dedication to enhancing the community's infrastructure.