Kaitangata Community Pool Ownership Transferred in Heartwarming Ceremony

During a heartwarming ceremony late last month, the Clutha District Council officially transferred ownership of the Kaitangata Community Pool to the local committee, marking a significant milestone in community-led initiatives. This transition not only signifies a new chapter for the facility but also highlights the power of local engagement and commitment to enhancing communal amenities.

From Ultimatum to Opportunity

Discussions around the community taking over the pool began back in 2015, amidst long-term planning sessions with the Clutha District Council, which had issued a stark ultimatum concerning the pool's future viability. At that time, usage statistics painted a grim picture, with each swim costing $117.31, based on 436 uses in 2014. Despite these challenges, the Kaitangata community, led by a dedicated pool committee, rallied to adopt the pool informally, introducing a key system for access and assuming operational responsibilities. This proactive stance laid the groundwork for the eventual formal ownership transition, a process delayed by the pandemic and planning hurdles.

Commitment to Enhancement and Accessibility

Emma Kell, a prominent committee member, expressed the group's satisfaction with taking formal ownership, emphasizing the extensive improvements already made under their stewardship. Upgrades have included redecorations and significant enhancements to the pool's infrastructure, such as the pump, filter, valve, pipework, and security systems, along with a roof replacement. Looking ahead, the committee has ambitious plans to further modernize the facility, aiming for year-round usage and increased accessibility. Proposed improvements encompass heating the pool, overhauling the changing rooms, toilets, office, and kitchenette, and adding an interactive outdoor area for children and non-swimmers, alongside better disability access and automated covers.

Community Vision Fuels Future Plans

The Clutha District Mayor, Bryan Cadogan, lauded the Kaitangata community's efforts, attributing the pool's transformation to the 'can-do' attitude prevalent among its residents. The committee's vision extends beyond mere physical upgrades; they aim to create a modern, inviting space conducive to family enjoyment, health, and education, ensuring the pool's status as a cherished local asset. With plans for an outdoor splash pad and other family-friendly features, the initiative promises to enhance the quality of life for Kaitangata's residents and attract visitors from surrounding districts.