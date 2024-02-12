Justice for Liam: Family Demands Answers After Fatal Metro Bus Accident

The quest for justice in the wake of a tragic Metro bus accident has left a Kisumu County family devastated. On Friday, January 20th, three-year-old Liam was fatally injured when the bus, which was ferrying him to school, veered off the road. The family is now demanding answers and accountability from the school administration.

Questions of Negligence and Lack of Supervision

The accident has raised serious concerns about negligence and lack of supervision during the journey. Witnesses reported that the bus driver was speeding, and the vehicle was overloaded with passengers. The family's lawyer, Sarah Otieno, stated, "The school had a responsibility to ensure the safety of the children under their care. It is unacceptable that such a tragedy could have been prevented."

The family's anguish has been compounded by the fact that the company has yet to compensate them for their loss. "We just want justice for Liam," said his mother, Grace Akinyi. "We cannot bring him back, but we can ensure that this doesn't happen to another family."

Arrest of Bus Driver and Ongoing Investigation

In response to the accident, the police arrested the bus driver and impounded the school bus for further investigation. The driver, who has not been named, is currently in custody awaiting trial. The school administration has also faced criticism for its handling of the situation, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability.

"The school needs to take responsibility for what happened and ensure that measures are put in place to prevent such accidents in the future," said local community leader, James Omondi. "We cannot afford to lose more lives due to negligence and lack of supervision."

Community Rallies in Support of Family

The community has rallied behind the family, with many expressing their solidarity and support for their quest for justice. A local advocacy group, the Kisumu Parents Association, has called on the government to take action to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

"We cannot allow our children to be put in harm's way simply because of negligence and lack of supervision," said the group's chairperson, Mary Onyango. "We urge the government to take strong measures to ensure the safety of our children in schools and on the roads."

The family's lawyer, Sarah Otieno, echoed these sentiments, stating, "The government has a responsibility to ensure that schools and transport companies adhere to safety regulations and standards. We will continue to fight for justice for Liam and his family, and we urge the authorities to take swift and decisive action."

As the family awaits justice, the memory of Liam continues to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. "He was such a bright and happy child," said his mother, Grace Akinyi. "We will never forget him, and we will never stop fighting for justice."

In the wake of this tragedy, it is clear that more must be done to ensure the safety of schoolchildren in Kisumu County and beyond. By holding those responsible accountable and demanding greater transparency and accountability, we can work towards a future where such accidents are a thing of the past.

Justice for Liam – that is the rallying cry of the family and the community as they seek to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.