Junkanoo Beach Revamp: A New Era for Vendors and Visitors Alike

February 14, 2024: A new era is dawning for Junkanoo Beach, and the Junkanoo Beach Association (JBA) couldn't be more thrilled. The government's long-awaited plan to revamp and expand this cherished location is being hailed as "magnificent for the whole product overall" by the JBA's president.

Advertisment

Government's Promise: No Displacement of Existing Vendors

As the first phase of the project is set to commence in Q1 of 2024, a government senator has reassured the public that no existing vendors will be displaced during the revival and upgrade of Junkanoo Beach. The expansion plans include extending the beach westwards to Arawak Cay, enhancing the overall experience for both locals and tourists.

JBA's Proposal: A Phased Approach

Advertisment

The JBA has been actively engaging with the government to ensure a smooth transition during the renovation process. They have proposed a phased approach to implementing the upgrades, which would prevent any vendors from being uprooted. In the initial phase, 13 new stalls will be added, and once the renovations are completed, vendors from the eastern end will occupy these new spaces.

A Long Time Coming: Years in the Making

The expansion of Junkanoo Beach has been in the works for several years, and the JBA is fully supportive of the initiative. With the promise of a larger and more inviting beach, the future looks bright for this beloved destination. The collaboration between the government and the JBA ensures that the heart and soul of Junkanoo Beach will remain intact while making way for progress and growth.

As the first phase of expansion begins, the anticipation builds for the enhanced Junkanoo Beach experience. With a commitment to preserving the existing vendor community and a focus on creating a more expansive and enjoyable space for all, the future of Junkanoo Beach is truly "magnificent for the whole product overall."