Judson Community Center Unveils Transformative Upgrades at 21st Annual SouperBowl Event

Nestled in the heart of Greenville, South Carolina, the Judson Community Center has stood as a beacon of hope and opportunity for over two decades. As the sun set on another day, the YMCA of Greenville unveiled significant upgrades to the center, coinciding with the much-anticipated 21st annual SouperBowl fundraising event for its Annual Campaign.

A Legacy of Service, A Promise of More

The Judson Community Center has long been a vital childcare and community resource for the Hollis Academy neighborhood. Its pre-school, afterschool, and summer day camp programs have touched countless lives, instilling hope and nurturing dreams.

Now, with a staggering investment of nearly half a million dollars, the YMCA of Greenville has committed to expanding the center's capacity and improving the quality of its facilities. Scot Baddley, the YMCA's president and CEO, emphasized the importance of these renovations in continuing to offer high-quality programs.

The Power of Generosity

These enhancements would not have been possible without the generosity of countless donors. Among them, the Healthy Greenville Grant Award and contributions from Greenville High School's Spirit Week played pivotal roles.

The architectural firm McMillian Pazdan Smith provided the designs, while The Boardman Group led the construction efforts. The result? A testament to the power of community and the unwavering belief in a better future.

A New Chapter Begins

As the SouperBowl fundraising event unfolded, the upgrades to the Judson Community Center were revealed. Additional indoor space, a new outdoor patio and picnic area, updated flooring, renovated restrooms, refreshed furniture, and new paint breathed new life into the facility.

The YMCA of Greenville remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering youth development, promoting healthy living, and encouraging social responsibility within the community.

As the evening wound down, the air was thick with anticipation. The Judson Community Center, now more than ever, stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, ready to embark on a new chapter in its storied history.

Today, February 8th, 2024, marks a pivotal moment for the YMCA of Greenville and the Judson Community Center. The SouperBowl fundraising event not only celebrates the generosity of the community but also heralds a new era of growth and opportunity. The upgrades to the facility are more than just a financial investment; they are an investment in the future of Greenville's children and a testament to the enduring power of community.