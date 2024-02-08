Journey to the Roots of CHamoru Heritage: Guam's Lukao Fuha Ceremony

On February 10, Independent Guahan, led by co-chair Michael Lujan Bevacqua, extends an invitation to the community to partake in the Lukao Fuha ceremony. This event, a blend of hike and ritual, will commence at 9:15 a.m. with an orientation at the GPA substation in the village of Humatak, Guam. Participants can expect free shirts, educational materials, and a shared exploration of the rich cultural heritage of the CHamoru people.

The ceremony, set to start at 10 a.m., will be followed by a hike to the revered Fouha Rock. This rock is deeply intertwined with the CHamoru creation story, which dates back to 1596, as recorded by Fray Antonio de Los Angeles. According to this narrative, the CHamoru people believe they originated from a rock, represented by the figures Fu'una and Puntan.

Reviving Ancient Traditions

The Lukao Fuha ceremony is not merely a gathering; it is a revival of ancient traditions. The event, first reintroduced in 2014 by Our Islands Our Sacred and Hinasso, marks its 10th anniversary this year. The tradition of assembling at Fouha Rock, a location that many scholars believe to be the rock from the creation story, serves as a powerful reminder of the CHamoru people's origins and their deep connection to the land.

Michael Lujan Bevacqua, co-chair of Independent Guahan, is set to delve deeper into the history and symbolism of Lukao Fuha in his upcoming column. His insights will provide a more profound understanding of this significant event and its role in preserving and celebrating CHamoru culture.

Unraveling the Tapestry of CHamoru Beliefs

The Lukao Fuha ceremony is more than a communal hike; it is a journey into the heart of CHamoru beliefs. The event offers a unique opportunity to connect with the land, the culture, and the community. It is a chance to explore the stories that have been passed down through generations, stories that shape the identity of the CHamoru people.

The ceremony is also a testament to the resilience of the CHamoru culture. Despite the passage of time and the influence of external forces, the tradition of Lukao Fuha has endured. It serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

A Call to Action: Embracing CHamoru Heritage

The Lukao Fuha ceremony is not just an event for the CHamoru community; it is an invitation to all who are interested in exploring the rich tapestry of Guam's cultural heritage. It is a call to action, urging us to embrace our shared history and to celebrate the diversity that makes us who we are.

As we prepare to embark on this journey to Fouha Rock, let us remember the words of Fray Antonio de Los Angeles, who recorded the CHamoru creation story over four centuries ago. Let us honor the figures of Fu'una and Puntan, and let us celebrate the resilience and beauty of CHamoru culture.

The Lukao Fuha ceremony is more than a hike, more than a ceremony. It is a journey to the roots of CHamoru heritage, a journey that promises to be as enlightening as it is enchanting.

So, on February 10, join Independent Guahan and the CHamoru community as we embark on this journey. Together, let us explore the depths of CHamoru culture, connect with the land, and celebrate the stories that make us who we are.

The Lukao Fuha ceremony awaits. Will you answer the call?