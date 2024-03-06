Journal and Salisbury Radio Launch Easter Appeal to Support Local Food Banks and Pantries

Salisbury's Journal and Salisbury Radio are teaming up for the 2024 Easter Appeal, aiming to bolster local food banks and community pantries during a time of critical need. The initiative focuses on supporting Salisbury Foodbank, Salisbury Pantry, and Old Sarum and Longhedge Community Pantry, which are facing increasing demands and dwindling donations. The appeal seeks to increase donations, raise awareness, and dispel myths about food assistance services.

Understanding the Challenge

Organisations such as Salisbury Foodbank and Salisbury Pantry play a crucial role in supporting vulnerable members of the community, yet they find themselves struggling to keep up with the growing demand. Salisbury Pantry, for instance, supports 100 households weekly, distributing around 10,000 items monthly. Unlike food banks, which typically require a referral, Salisbury Pantry operates on a small membership fee, offering a supermarket-like shopping experience to preserve dignity and choice. However, with donations falling short, these organizations are reaching a critical point, making the Easter Appeal more vital than ever.

Community Engagement and Support

Kimberley Barber, editor of the Journal, and Abi Blake, manager of Salisbury Pantry, both emphasize the importance of community support and dignity in addressing food insecurity. Salisbury Radio's managing director, David Harber, also highlighted the urgency of coordinating mass food collections. To kickstart the appeal, a donation event will be hosted at Tesco Extra on Southampton Road, with Salisbury Radio broadcasting live to encourage community participation. Additionally, Salisbury FC supporters are encouraged to 'Bring a Tin to the Match' on the same day, demonstrating the wide-reaching efforts to involve the entire community in supporting those in need.

Looking Forward

The Easter Appeal not only aims to meet immediate needs but also to foster a sustained community effort to support food banks and pantries throughout Salisbury, South Wiltshire, and West Hampshire. By raising awareness and breaking down stigmas associated with food assistance, the organizers hope to encourage more generous and regular donations. With further donation opportunities and locations to be announced, the appeal represents a crucial step towards addressing food insecurity in the region, highlighting the power of community solidarity in times of need.