Join Penn State's University Staff Advisory Council: Applications Open for 2024-25

In a bid to strengthen its advocacy for over 10,000 staff members, Penn State University's University Staff Advisory Council (USAC) is inviting applications for the 2024-25 academic year. The council, a driving force in deliberating University policies, procedures, and programming, is composed of 30 representatives from various campuses and levels. With a commitment to fostering multiple perspectives and diversity, USAC is calling on non-union, full-time staff to be part of this influential body.

Advertisment

The Heart of Penn State's Staff Representation

Established to represent the interests of Penn State's vast staff community, USAC is tasked with providing input on policies and programming that directly impact staff morale, continuous quality improvement, customer service, and equity, inclusion, and diversity. The council, reflecting the University's 24 campuses, is a mosaic of perspectives and experiences, enriching its decision-making process.

USAC's influence is felt in various aspects of University life. From policy revisions to new initiatives, the council leaves its imprint on the staff experience at Penn State. It serves as a vital link between the University administration and the staff, ensuring that the voices of the latter are heard and considered.

Advertisment

A Call to Serve and Influence

The call for applications, open until March 8, is an invitation for dedicated and passionate staff members to contribute to this important work. Applicants must be non-union, full-time employees, willing to serve a three-year term starting on July 1.

Service on the council is a significant commitment. Members are expected to attend monthly meetings, either remotely or in person, and actively participate in sub-committees. This commitment, however, comes with the opportunity to shape the staff experience at Penn State and contribute to a more inclusive, supportive, and engaging work environment.

Advertisment

The Journey to Becoming a USAC Member

The application process is designed to ensure that the council is representative of the diverse staff community at Penn State. Applicants must submit a letter of support from a Penn State colleague or supervisor during the submission process.

Following the application deadline, selected candidates will be invited for interviews. These interviews are an opportunity for applicants to demonstrate their commitment to staff advocacy and their ability to contribute to the council's work.

Advertisment

As the application window opens, Penn State's staff community is encouraged to consider this opportunity to serve and influence. The University Staff Advisory Council is more than a committee; it is a platform for change, a voice for the voiceless, and a champion for staff welfare.

For those who are passionate about making a difference, the call to join USAC is a chance to shape the future of Penn State's staff community. As applications pour in and interviews commence, the University looks forward to welcoming new members to the council, ready to carry the torch of staff advocacy.

In the coming months, the University Staff Advisory Council will continue its mission to represent and advocate for Penn State's staff. With new members bringing fresh perspectives and ideas, the council is poised to further enhance the staff experience at the University. As the deadline for applications approaches, the stage is set for a new chapter in USAC's story.

The University Staff Advisory Council of Penn State University is on a quest for dedicated and passionate staff members to join its ranks for the 2024-25 academic year. This call to serve represents an opportunity to shape the staff experience at Penn State, ensuring that the voices of over 10,000 staff members are heard and considered. As applications are being accepted until March 8, the University looks forward to welcoming new members to the council, ready to contribute to its mission of staff advocacy and representation.