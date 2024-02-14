Job Fair for Military Veterans: Connect with Top Employers at LIVE News 12 Jobs Expo

Tomorrow, job seekers with military experience will have a golden opportunity to connect with potential employers at the LIVE News 12 Jobs Expo. The event, organized by RecruitMilitary, will take place in the Grande Ballroom at Fort Cavazos, with free parking available outside the venue. This is just one of the 14 events that RecruitMilitary has hosted in Fort Cavazos, drawing an impressive 4,491 attendees and 746 exhibitors.

Advertisment

A Chance to Connect and Build Networks

The LIVE News 12 Jobs Expo is a great platform for job seekers to build networks, make professional contacts, and discover job leads. Recruiters from various companies and organizations, including employers, educational institutions, and government agencies, will be present to meet with job seekers. This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn about each company's culture, benefits, shift opportunities, and interests, and even conduct interviews on site.

Dress to Impress and Make a Lasting Impression

Advertisment

Job seekers are advised to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes to make a lasting impression. This event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to showcase their skills and qualifications to potential employers. The importance of making a good first impression cannot be overstated, as it can open doors to new opportunities and kickstart one's professional journey.

Multiple In-Person Job Fairs Offering Opportunities in Various Industries

In addition to the LIVE News 12 Jobs Expo, Workforce Solutions is hosting multiple in-person job fairs in different locations, offering opportunities for job seekers in various industries such as assembly, laborer, security, food services, childcare, banking, healthcare, education, and more. These events feature direct interactions with employers and pre-registration links for attendees.

In conclusion, the LIVE News 12 Jobs Expo is an excellent opportunity for job seekers with military experience to connect with potential employers and explore various career options. By dressing professionally, bringing multiple copies of their resumes, and making a lasting impression, attendees can kickstart their professional journey and discover new opportunities. Don't miss out on this chance to meet with recruiters from leading companies and organizations. Mark your calendars for tomorrow, February 14, 2024, from 9:00am. The event will take place in the Grande Ballroom at Fort Cavazos, with free parking available outside the venue. Businesses interested in participating can complete a form on wdef.com.