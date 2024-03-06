Jim Holloway Appointed New Police Chief in Arkansas City, Kansas

Arkansas City, Kansas, has officially welcomed a new police chief, Jim Holloway, marking a significant leadership transition within its law enforcement ranks. Holloway, who has served as interim chief since January 2, was sworn in during the Arkansas City Commission meeting on March 5, following the retirement of former Chief Eric Burr in January. This appointment comes after Holloway's extensive service in the Arkansas City Police Department since his graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in 1989.

From Interim to Permanent

Jim Holloway's journey to becoming the permanent police chief was paved with dedication and a deep-seated commitment to the Arkansas City community. Serving as an interim chief allowed Holloway to showcase his leadership and vision for the department. City Manager Randy Frazer expressed confidence in Holloway's experience and commitment, anticipating outstanding leadership that Holloway is poised to bring to the role.

Commitment to Community and Integrity

Holloway's acceptance of the role is not just a professional milestone but a personal honor. With over three decades of service in law enforcement and community engagement, Holloway is dedicated to upholding the values of integrity, professionalism, and service. His vision for the department emphasizes the safety and well-being of Arkansas City's residents, aiming to foster a secure and supportive environment for the community.

Looking Forward

As Chief Holloway embarks on this new chapter, the Arkansas City Police Department and its community stand at the brink of a transformative era in local law enforcement. Holloway's leadership is expected to herald new initiatives and strategies aimed at enhancing public safety, community policing, and departmental integrity. The residents of Arkansas City look forward to the positive changes and continued dedication from their new chief, underlining a shared commitment to a safer and more united community.