Local News

Jersey Sauna Business Faces Relocation after Planning Application Refusal

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
In a turn of events in Jersey, Cole McLean, the owner of a portable sauna business currently stationed by the Canoe Club at St Catherine’s, has been met with a refusal on his planning application. This decision now presents him with the challenge of either finding a new location or resubmitting his proposal, both potentially involving substantial implications.

The Refusal Rationale

The refusal of McLean’s application stemmed from multiple reasons. The planning department found that the application failed to show how the business would protect or improve the area. Furthermore, there were concerns about increased traffic, an aspect that can affect the local environment and quality of life for residents. The application was also deemed deficient in evidencing how the sauna would contribute to the local economy, an integral factor for any business endeavor within a community.

Adding to the department’s reservations, the application was criticized for containing inaccurate drawings and missing vital information, factors that could potentially impact the assessment of the proposal’s feasibility and impact on the locale.

Mixed Reactions from Departments

Despite the refusal, it is noteworthy that Jersey Fire and Rescue, Environmental Land Control, and the Natural Environment Team did not object to the sauna plans. Ports of Jersey, an organization responsible for the island’s harbors, airports, and marinas, clarified that the proposed structure would not interfere with any life-saving equipment, a critical point considering the sauna’s proximity to the Canoe Club.

However, Environmental Health has requested additional details about the sauna’s wood-burning stove and its operating hours, indicating that certain aspects of the proposal have yet to meet their standards.

Public Sentiment and Further Challenges

Public comments reflected diverse views, with some islanders voicing objections to the sauna’s aesthetic. One islander described it as a ‘large black box’ that would be a ‘blot on the landscape’. Another comment raised safety concerns regarding the transport of people and small craft in the vicinity of St Catherine’s sailing club, a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

As a result, Cole McLean now stands at a crossroads, facing the decision of relocating his business or resubmitting his proposal. Whichever path he chooses, it’s clear that the road ahead will require careful navigation, a deep understanding of the concerns raised, and a willingness to adapt to the needs and sentiments of the local community.

Local News
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

