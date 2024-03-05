Jersey Roadworks Crisis: Business Leaders Sound Alarm Over St Helier Access Challenges

St Helier's never-ending roadworks saga continues to stir frustration among both the town's residents and its visitors, casting a shadow over local businesses striving to navigate through already challenging trading conditions. Murray Norton, the chief executive of the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the critical need for customer access to and from town, urging for an improvement amidst the ongoing infrastructure projects. The situation has reached a point where Dominic Jones, director of JPRestaurants, has labeled the roadworks as "never-ending," highlighting the adverse effects on trade and the growing annoyance it causes.

Impact on Local Businesses and Commuters

With the majority of St Helier's retail and business community feeling the brunt, there's an increasing concern over the economic fallout from the prolonged disruptions. Norton pointed out the importance of road and utility repairs, including pedestrian access areas, but stressed that such endeavors should not come at the cost of local commerce and the convenience of shoppers and commuters. Despite some businesses like Cooper and Co coffee merchants, owned by St Helier South Deputy David Warr, not witnessing a direct decline, the aggravation of getting into work due to traffic congestion is becoming all too apparent.

Government's Defense and Future Plans

In response to the outcry, Infrastructure Minister Andy Jehan defended the essential nature of these works, assuring that the department strives to balance the potential disruption with the necessity of maintaining reliable infrastructure. The government's approach includes scheduling less impactful works during term time and saving more significant projects for school holidays to mitigate inconvenience. However, with the disruptions spreading beyond St Helier, as seen with Jersey Electricity's ongoing project near Gorey Village, the call for a more coordinated planning effort between the departments of Economic Sustainability and Infrastructure becomes even louder.

Seeking a Balanced Approach

The ongoing saga of roadworks in St Helier raises critical questions about the balance between infrastructure maintenance and economic sustainability. While essential improvements cannot be overlooked, the timing, coordination, and communication surrounding such projects must be handled with a keen awareness of their impact on local businesses and the broader community. As St Helier navigates through these turbulent times, the hope remains for a strategy that minimizes disruption without sacrificing the town's economic vitality or the quality of life for its residents and visitors.