Jefferson County Seeks Volunteers for Pool Facility Task Force Amid $37M Project Concerns

PORT TOWNSEND -- Jefferson County commissioners are on the hunt for volunteers to join a new task force dedicated to exploring alternative locations and construction methods for a new pool facility. This move comes as a response to pushback from county residents and commissioners alike against the City of Port Townsend's proposed $37 million pool project within city limits. The task force aims to assess the feasibility of alternative sites, such as the Port Hadlock Sewer District, and consider cost-reducing construction techniques, including prefabricated buildings.

Advertisment

Formation and Goals of the Task Force

The task force, composed of eight members representing different areas of the county, is tasked with a critical mission: to recommend viable options for the new pool facility's location and construction that could potentially lower the project's costs. Members, selected for their willingness to critically tackle this challenge, will meet bi-monthly starting in April, working towards a June 30 deadline to present their findings to the Board of Commissioners. The criteria for member selection, emphasizing a constructive approach to the task, will be finalized and presented by Commissioner Greg Brotherton.

Community and Financial Implications

Advertisment

Last year's launch of the Healthier Together Initiative saw the city collaborating with local organizations to propose the construction of a new and expanded pool facility at the Mountain View Commons site, accompanied by the creation of a county-wide taxing district to fund the project. However, the steep estimated costs of construction and annual operation have sparked debate among community members. Critics argue for a more modest and affordable solution, questioning not only the project's scope but also the proposed Public Facilities District (PFD) and its associated county-wide tax.

Task Force Composition and Public Response

Comprising public members and existing Healthier Together Steering Committee members, the task force will also consider adding other projects to be funded by the proposed PFD. Despite the initiative's intent to find a broadly supported solution, the selection criteria for task force members have faced criticism for seemingly favoring proponents of the new pool facility, excluding those opposed to the project. In response, Commissioner Brotherton emphasized the goal of proposing a project that could win majority support from county residents, stating a commitment to fiscal responsibility and public approval.

As Jefferson County ventures into this exploratory phase, the task force's recommendations could shape the future of public recreation facilities in the area. The outcome not only affects the county's budget and taxation but also speaks to broader themes of community engagement, fiscal accountability, and the balancing of ambitious projects with public sentiment. With a determined approach to inclusivity and feasibility, the task force's efforts may pave the way for a solution that harmonizes with the community's desires and financial realities.