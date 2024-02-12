Jazz Brunch with Tony Campbell's Jazz Surgery Live at City Winery Pittsburgh

Get ready for a Sunday filled with the soulful rhythms of jazz as City Winery Pittsburgh presents the Jazz Brunch with Tony Campbell's Jazz Surgery Live. Mark your calendars for February 18th, 2024, at 12:00 PM, and prepare to be swept away by the captivating melodies and improvisations of Pittsburgh's finest musicians.

A Feast for the Senses

City Winery Pittsburgh has curated an unforgettable experience, combining the best of food, wine, and live music. The Jazz Brunch with Tony Campbell's Jazz Surgery Live promises to be an afternoon of exquisite tastes and sounds that will leave you craving more. Savor the mouthwatering dishes crafted by City Winery's skilled chefs, and sip on their expertly selected wines as you enjoy the smooth sounds of Tony Campbell's Jazz Surgery.

Pittsburgh's Legends Take the Stage

This exceptional event will feature not one but two quartets, showcasing the talents of local jazz legends Roger Humphries, Dwayne Dolphin, and Max Leake. These seasoned musicians have graced stages across the city and beyond, earning their place as pillars of Pittsburgh's vibrant jazz scene. Their mastery of their instruments and deep understanding of the genre will undoubtedly create an electrifying atmosphere.

A Prodigious Talent Joins the Ranks

In addition to these esteemed artists, the Jazz Brunch will also introduce a rising star in the jazz world: 15-year-old guitar phenom Mareial. This young prodigy has already garnered attention for her remarkable skill and stage presence. Don't miss the opportunity to witness her exceptional talent firsthand as she performs alongside Pittsburgh's jazz legends.

The Jazz Brunch with Tony Campbell's Jazz Surgery Live is not just a concert; it's a celebration of Pittsburgh's rich jazz heritage and the incredible musicians who keep the tradition alive. Join City Winery Pittsburgh on February 18th, 2024, at 12:00 PM, and immerse yourself in an afternoon of unparalleled musical brilliance.

As jazz continues to evolve and captivate audiences around the world, events like this serve as a reminder of the genre's enduring appeal and power to bring people together. Soak in the soulful melodies, savor the delectable flavors, and raise a glass to the timeless artistry of jazz.

