Jaywick Joins Essex Police Crackdown, Targets Antisocial Behaviour with New Patrol Hotspot

Essex Police, in collaboration with Tendring Council, have initiated dedicated patrols in Jaywick to combat rising antisocial behaviour. This strategic move is part of Operation Dial, responding to community concerns over vandalism, drug and alcohol issues, motorbike noise, and fly tipping. With 375 incidents reported between January 2022 and January 2023, Jaywick's inclusion aims to restore peace and safety to the area.

Operation Dial: A Proactive Approach to Community Safety

Operation Dial, bolstered by a £1.1m investment from Essex's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, has identified Jaywick as one of the latest antisocial behaviour hotspots. This initiative, which has already seen over 10,000 hours of patrolling, aims to significantly reduce crime rates. In its first six months, the operation across 13 zones resulted in 75 arrests, 60 fixed penalty notices, 151 informal warnings, and 232 stop searches, contributing to a 40 percent reduction in high harm crimes such as violence and sexual offences in those areas.

Impact on Tendring: A Decline in Antisocial Behaviour and Crime

In Tendring, the operation's success is evident with a 47.9 percent reduction in antisocial behaviour and an 11.3 percent decrease in overall crime in the last 12 months. Inspector Aaron Homatopoulos of the Clacton Community Policing Team emphasizes the importance of a visible police presence and the strong partnership with the council through joint patrols. This collaboration aims to reassure the public and encourage reporting of antisocial behaviour to further aid in making Jaywick a safer community.

Community Engagement and Future Actions

As part of their ongoing efforts, the police and council will conduct a week of action in Jaywick starting March 18, inviting locals to engage with officers and share their concerns. This initiative underscores the commitment to fostering a secure and peaceful environment, demonstrating the positive outcomes of community and police collaboration in addressing and reducing antisocial behaviour and crime.

As Jaywick embarks on this new chapter, the community looks forward to the positive changes that the dedicated patrols will bring. Through continued cooperation between Essex Police, Tendring Council, and the local community, there is a strong belief that the tide can turn against antisocial behaviour, restoring tranquility and safety to the streets of Jaywick.