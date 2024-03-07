Jammu's IRP-15th Battalion Launches Weeklong Women's Wellness Program on Eve of International Women's Day

Marking a significant initiative towards women's health and empowerment, Jammu's IRP-15th Battalion, under the leadership of M. N. Tiwari and Sargun Shukla, kicked off a comprehensive weeklong program dedicated to the wellness of female officials. The event, inaugurated on the eve of International Women's Day, showcases a collaborative effort with the Deptt. of Health and Medical Education, aiming to enhance the general well-being of J&K Police women through various health and financial literacy camps.

Advertisment

Empowering Women in Uniform

The inaugural ceremony saw distinguished guests and officials, including Rashmi Wazir and Shaheen Wahid, who underscored the importance of such initiatives in supporting the female workforce. A notable highlight was the organization of a medical camp that provided health check-ups to around 400 women, conducted by esteemed PMOs and a team from Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. This effort reflects a significant stride towards addressing the health needs of women in the police force.

Comprehensive Wellness Activities

Advertisment

Throughout the week, participants will have access to a range of activities designed to promote their holistic well-being. These include specialty medical camps, financial literacy programs, and sessions focused on psychological and physiological health. The involvement of the Deptt. of Health and Medical Education plays a crucial role in enriching the program's offerings, ensuring that the participants receive comprehensive support tailored to their unique needs as women in demanding roles.

A Step Towards Sustainable Well-being

This initiative not only commemorates International Women's Day but also sets a precedent for ongoing attention to the well-being of women in the police force. By addressing crucial aspects of health and empowerment, the IRP-15th Battalion is paving the way for a more resilient and informed female workforce. As the week unfolds, the impact of these activities is expected to resonate beyond the immediate participants, fostering a culture of wellness and support within the J&K Police and potentially inspiring similar endeavors across other sectors.