Jammu Authorities Strategize BC Road Decongestion, Enhance JDA Bus Stand Utilization

In a significant move to tackle traffic congestion, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar led a comprehensive meeting with multiple stakeholders to discuss decongestion strategies for BC road and the optimum utilization of the JDA bus stand. The assembly, which included high-ranking officials from various departments, marks a pivotal step towards enhancing urban mobility in Jammu.

Collaborative Efforts for Traffic Alleviation

The meeting saw participation from key figures such as the Commissioner JMC, Transport Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner Jammu, among others. The presence of the Tempo-Traveller Association representatives underscored the inclusive approach taken by the authorities to address the issue. The Div Com’s directive to the RTO for designating specific bays for bus operations is expected to streamline traffic flow significantly.

Engagement and Enforcement for Change

Ramesh Kumar emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement and public awareness campaigns to promote the use of the JDA Bus Stand effectively. Enforcement drives against illegal parking on BC Road were also ordered to mitigate traffic jams, demonstrating a multifaceted strategy to urban traffic management. The initiative to connect with counterparts in other states for installing proper ticketing counters reflects a forward-thinking approach to interstate travel facilitation.

Future Outlook: Towards a Streamlined Urban Transit

The meeting concluded with a call for the full operationalization of the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Narwal, signaling ambitious plans for Jammu’s urban transport infrastructure. These concerted efforts by the Jammu authorities not only aim to decongest critical thoroughfares but also envision an organized, efficient public transport system that meets the needs of its growing population.