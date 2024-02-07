Jacksonville Police Hunt for Woman Connected to Fatal Shooting

The Jacksonville Police Department is currently on the lookout for Lesly Moreno, a 20-year-old female, who is a person of interest in a murder case that has shaken the city to its core. Moreno is linked to the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Julio Cesar Diego-Lopez, whose life was abruptly cut short on Monday.

Details of the Incident

The incident unfolded in the 7000 block of South Highway 161. Authorities were alerted to the situation following a distress call regarding shots being fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a grim sight - Diego-Lopez was found dead within his home, the victim of an apparent gunshot wound.

Person of Interest

Moreno, standing at approximately 5'2" and weighing around 130 pounds, is now at the center of this investigation. The police have issued a description of Moreno, indicating that she has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities have warned the public that Moreno is potentially armed and dangerous.

Call for Public Assistance

In the wake of this harrowing incident, authorities are appealing to the public for aid in locating Moreno. Anyone privy to information that could lead to Moreno's whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802. As the city holds its breath, the search for Moreno remains ongoing, underscoring the urgency of the situation.