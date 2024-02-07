Jackson Police Department Partners with WLNS-TV for Gun Lock Giveaway

In an initiative to promote secure firearm storage, the Jackson Police Department has announced a collaboration with WLNS-TV, Channel 6 News. The two entities have joined forces to distribute free gun locks to local gun owners through a program aptly named the 'Hope Over Violence Gun Lock Giveaway.'

Aligning with New State Law

The giveaway is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, at the police department's headquarters located at 216 E. Washington Ave. Notably, this event coincides perfectly with the enactment of Michigan's new gun lock law on the same day. The new law mandates that gun owners store their firearms in a locked container or with a locking device when minors are living in or expected to be on the premises.

How the Giveaway Works

During the event, police officers and WLNS on-air personalities will distribute the locks to participants. However, in order to maintain social distancing and ensure smooth traffic flow, participants are advised to remain in their vehicles. They are to follow a one-way circle drive behind the department building, entering through the east driveway and exiting through the west driveway by a parking structure.

One Lock Per Person

The event imposes a limit of one gun lock per person, available on a first-come, first-served basis. The distribution will continue until 12:30 p.m. or until supplies last, thereby encouraging early participation.

In conclusion, initiatives like these represent a step forward in promoting responsible gun ownership and safety in the community. The Jackson Police Department and WLNS-TV's collaboration is an admirable example of community media and law enforcement working together for the betterment of society.