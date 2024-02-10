Ivana Alawi and Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez Deny Romantic Rumors

Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez and public figure Ivana Alawi have both refuted rumors of a romantic relationship. The speculation surfaced following Alawi's professional engagements in Bacolod, where she met the mayor. In a Facebook post, Alawi emphasized that she is not involved with Benitez and is currently in a relationship with a respectable businessman.

Advertisment

A Twist of Rumors and Reality

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Ivana Alawi, a popular figure on Instagram, was seen interacting with Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez during her work in the city. The public's curiosity was further piqued when Mayor Benitez was spotted at the airport with an actress, sparking rumors of a potential romantic involvement between the two.

In response to the growing speculation, Alawi took to Facebook to set the record straight. She shared a portrait photo with a lyric from Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' and wrote in her Instagram Stories, 'A clear conscience laughs at a false accusation,' accompanied by three clown emojis. She then clarified that she is not Benitez's girlfriend and is currently seeing a 'respectable businessman' who makes her happy.

Advertisment

Professional Interactions and Personal Lives

Mayor Benitez, who is separated from his wife Dominique 'Nikki' Lopez-Benitez, also denied the accusations. He stated that his professional interaction with various celebrities is inherent to his work as a film and TV program producer. Benitez described his encounters with Alawi as 'professional' and 'friendly,' highlighting that he had been accommodating during her time in Bacolod.

Despite the rumors, Ivana Alawi continues to focus on her work. She recently shared her progress in training for her role in FPJ's Batang Quiapo, demonstrating her commitment to her craft.

Advertisment

Setting the Record Straight

The recent rumors swirling around Ivana Alawi and Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez serve as a reminder of the power of speculation and the importance of setting the record straight. Both Alawi and Benitez have denied the allegations, with Alawi confirming her relationship with a respectable businessman and Benitez emphasizing the professional nature of their interactions.

As public figures, Alawi and Benitez must navigate the challenges that come with their visibility. While rumors may continue to arise, their commitment to transparency and professionalism remains steadfast. As Alawi continues her work and Benitez focuses on his duties as mayor, the truth behind their relationship remains clear: they are colleagues who have interacted in a professional capacity, and any suggestions otherwise are merely the product of speculation and false accusations.