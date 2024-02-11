Iowa's Non-Public Schools: A Fresh Start with Accreditation and Education Savings Accounts

Eleven non-public schools in Iowa, some with histories stretching back decades, have been redefined as 'new' by the Iowa Department of Education. These institutions are now pursuing accreditation for the first time, a crucial step that opens the door to education savings accounts, a taxpayer-funded financial assistance program for families seeking private K-12 education.

A Fresh Start: The Accreditation Quest

Among these newly-listed schools is Tamarack Discovery School. Founded by a former public school teacher, Tamarack opened its doors in the fall of 2020 with a unique indoor-outdoor learning model. The school currently caters to around 60 students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.

Tri-State Christian School and Jordahl Academy are also part of this 'new' cohort, not due to their age but because of recent changes in their addresses. This shift has resulted in new building number assignments by the state, categorizing them as fresh entrants in the system.

Keokuk Christian Academy, established 25 years ago, is another school seeking accreditation for the first time. This move aims to provide families with access to education savings accounts, a valuable resource in today's ever-evolving educational landscape.

Competitive Edge: The Role of Accreditation

Victory Christian Academy in Indianola, which has been operational for over two decades, recently obtained accreditation through Christian Schools International. This strategic decision was made to stay competitive with other non-public schools and offer more opportunities to its students.

The education savings accounts, currently valued at $7,598 annually, are utilized by approximately 16,700 students across Iowa. These accounts play a significant role in enabling families to choose the best educational path for their children, regardless of financial constraints.

The Future of Iowa's Non-Public Education

As these schools embark on their journey towards accreditation, they are not only reshaping Iowa's educational tapestry but also redefining the concept of 'new'. The pursuit of accreditation is more than a formality; it signifies a commitment to quality education and a desire to expand opportunities for students and families alike.

In a world where the boundaries between traditional and alternative education continue to blur, these 11 non-public schools in Iowa stand as testament to the power of change. They remind us that sometimes, a fresh start is all it takes to create a brighter future.

As the education savings accounts program continues to grow, so too will the impact of these newly accredited schools. The journey may be just beginning, but the potential for positive change is immense. In the end, it's about providing the best possible learning environment for Iowa's students - a goal that transcends labels and defies expectations.