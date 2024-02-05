Inverness Councillors Allocate Funding for Community Development

In a significant move aimed at community development, Inverness Councillors have approved nearly £24,000 of COVID-19 repurposed funding for multiple initiatives within the Inverness area. The key beneficiaries of this investment are the Inverness Ness-side and Inverness Millburn Wards, earmarked for the installation of new bus shelters. In addition, the funding will facilitate enhancements to park areas at Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Inbhir Nis and Holm Park, enriching green outdoor spaces for the delight of the community.

Revitalizing the Community Through Diverse Initiatives

Going beyond infrastructure, the councillors have shown their commitment to a wide range of community-focused projects. Since November 2023, they have approved seventeen Ward Discretionary Budget applications, thereby dispersing a total of £21,782 across initiatives. Recipients of these funds are a diverse lot - a local food hub, schools, churches, community councils, and sports organizations - all crucial threads in the community's social fabric.

Partnership towards Progress with Inverness BID

Further illustrating the councillors' vision for growth through partnership, funds from the Common Good Fund's Partnership Working Budget for 2024/25 have been assigned to Inverness BID. As the organization enters its fourth 5-year term until March 2028, the funds will bolster its projects, driving the community towards progress. The Highland Council's approval of these funds is a clear endorsement of Inverness BID's achievements through partnership.

Looking Ahead

The allocation of these funds is a testament to the Inverness Councillors' dedication to fostering community development and enhancing quality of life for the residents. With the implementation of these significant projects, the Highland Council echoes its support for Inverness BID's work and looks forward to a future where the community benefits from these strategic investments.