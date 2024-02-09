India's School Education Department Aims for 100% Student Participation in Final Exams

In a decisive move to fortify the educational foundation of India's future generations, Praveen Prakash, the esteemed Principal Secretary of School Education, has issued a compelling directive to department officials. All children who benefited from the special enrolment drive this year must participate in their final exams, a mandate that underscores the department's commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering academic excellence.

Advertisment

The Final Phase of Mission Gross Enrolment Ratio

As the School Education Department embarks on the concluding leg of its ambitious Mission Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for the academic year 2023-24, the significance of Prakash's directive becomes increasingly apparent. The tireless efforts of department officials have yielded marked improvements, and the success of the mission hinges on the active participation of every student in the annual examinations.

Prakash eloquently articulated the necessity of this initiative, emphasizing that the true objective of reintegrating students into schools will only be realized if all enrolled students partake in their final assessments. This sentiment resonates deeply with the department's commitment to providing accessible, quality education for all, regardless of social or economic background.

Advertisment

A Call to Action for Department Officials and Parents

In light of the Principal Secretary's directive, department officials are now tasked with the crucial responsibility of monitoring and following up with each enrolled student. Ensuring that every child is prepared and present for their final exams is of paramount importance, and officials are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of this goal.

As the final exams for students in grades 6 through 12 approach, slated for May 24-26, the School Education Department is also calling upon parents to play their part. By ensuring their children are well-rested, have enjoyed a nourishing breakfast, and arrive at school punctually, parents can contribute to an environment conducive to academic success.

Advertisment

Make-up exams will be permitted, but only under exceptional circumstances with documented excuses. The department's ultimate aim is to achieve 100% student participation in the final exams, a testament to the resounding success of the special enrolment drive and the unwavering dedication of the School Education Department.

A Triumph for India's Educational Landscape

The culmination of the Mission Gross Enrolment Ratio and the successful participation of all enrolled students in the final exams will undoubtedly be a triumph for India's educational landscape. This achievement will not only fortify the country's academic prowess, but it will also serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity for countless young minds eager to learn, grow, and contribute to a brighter future.

As the School Education Department enters the final phase of this monumental mission, the indomitable spirit of India's educators, students, and parents shines through, illuminating the path towards a more inclusive, prosperous, and knowledgeable society. In the words of Praveen Prakash, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world," and with the collective efforts of all involved, this world-changing transformation is well within reach.